Repairs can now begin at the Salida Community Center after Salida City Council approved entering in a contract with IICON Construction at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The center had a pipe break Aug. 29 in its commercial kitchen that created damage to the first floor and basement.
Council member Dan Shore requested that the community center contract be moved from the consent agenda to new business so council could discuss the proposed contract as well as possibly adding acoustic tiles between the floors for sound mitigation.
Parks and recreation director Diesel Post said he had received two bids for sound barriers – one for approximately $22,900 and another for roughly $1,700, but said he would need some more research to explain the differences between the costs.
The sound barriers weren’t included in the final bid council approved, nor was radon mitigation.
Council member Mike Pollock, meanwhile, talked about why he submitted the bid for volunteers to do the work.
He called it a “small job” and said he could do it himself. That bid, which was for $9,500, however, didn’t meet requirements.
Eventually council approved the administrator to enter into a construction contract with IICON Construction for $97,851.80 with a 5 percent contingency, for a total of project cost not to exceed $102,744.39, by a 5-1 vote with Pollock dissenting.
Council members agreed to discuss radon and sound mitigation more later.
A public hearing also took place at the meeting to review the transfer of a Hotel and Restaurant Liquor License from Quincy’s Inc. to the Santa Fe Trail Bar and Grill. The new Santa Fe Trail restaurant is where Quincy’s was previously located.
Background checks on the applicant and owner of the Santa Fe Trail LLC, uncovered multiple criminal convictions, including felony assault, felony burglary, menacing and others, some involving contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The applicant did not attend the meeting.
“Based on the incidents involving the applicant – the man has an extensive criminal history with cases involving alcohol – I don’t feel it’s appropriate to approve the liquor application,” Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said.
Council agreed and denied the liquor license transfer unanimously, 6-0.
“After all we heard and the applicant not being present, there’s no choice but to deny the application,” Councilman Harald Kasper said.
Council unanimously approved its consent agenda, which included approving the 2021 Chaffee County Search and Rescue’s Angel of Shavano Car Show and approving a contract with the county to provide recycling.
Search and rescue requested use of Riverside Park from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 to hold the car show and fund raiser.
Council learned the fiscal impact to the city of the contract between Chaffee County and Angel of Shavano Recycling is $21,942.
Salida allocated $22,000 for recycling in its 2021 budget.
The contract extends services through 2021 under the operating policies that have been in place in the past.
Originally the consent agenda also included two special event liquor license permits for the Salida Elks Lodge on Nov. 27, but the Elks withdrew their requests.
Council also went into an executive session to discuss the purchase, acquisition, lease, transfer, or sale of any real, personal, or other property interest in accordance with C.R.S. Section 24-6-402(4)(a), with the following additional details for identification purposes: regarding a lease of city property.
Council did not vote on any items discussed in the executive session when it resumed it open meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.