Starting this fall, Collegiate Peaks Living Education will accept applications for new families in Buena Vista.
The program is based in a Charlotte Mason approach and will offer a hybrid tutorial system for homeschooling families.
Also known as a cottage school, this hybrid model combines an at-home teaching curriculum with two days of in-class programming. The curriculum is conducted through an online system and features short lesson segments of 10-20 minutes.
“It’s a complete and comprehensive curriculum that meets all state requirements,” head of school Andrea Tapp said. “It has a teacher training program for you as a parent and also for the teachers for homeschool co-ops in schools.”
Homeschooling has increased nationwide since 2020. Chalkbeat Colorado reported that more than 15,000 families statewide reported homeschooling in the 2020-21 school year.
The Colorado Department of Education reported 19 homeschooled students in the Buena Vista R-31 District in fall 2022, and public school PK-12 enrollment at 1,032 for the 2022-23 school year.
“These cottage, or hybrid schools, that are getting started now are starting up for some of the same reasons that I chose to homeschool back 30 years ago,” instructional consultant Lori Lane said during an informational meeting Monday night. “The schools are filling a need for a growing number of families.”
Lane also started one of the first cottage schools in the U.S. when she began homeschooling her children in 1993, which she learned when Dr. Eric Wearne of Kennesaw State University contacted her about her work. She also spoke at the first national Hybrid School Conference in 2022.
Lane said some families pursue cottage schools for a number of reasons, from disenchantment with standardized testing and curriculum to a desire for flexibility and an individualized approach.
Though Lane said she herself is reaching retirement age and has around 40 years of experience in education, one of her sons came to her and told her he wanted his children to have exactly what he had.
“One of the things when I was homeschooling, when we began 30 years ago, that was most difficult for me was that isolation and having to do it on my own, and back then there weren’t the resources that there are now and there weren’t the groups that there are now. That was one of the reasons we created something for ourselves,” she said. “Whatever we’re doing here, we’re gonna let you know at home so that we can join forces.”
Lane and Tapp both emphasized that the school was biblically based, and their website includes a statement of faith.
They also emphasized that the hybrid model was not a substitute for parent engagement in their students’ education.
“What we are is an educational support for families,” Lane said. “We are not a replacement for your involvement in the students’ homeschooling. So you can’t come here and then have us teach them two days a week and then hand them stuff the other two or three days a week and expect them to do it without some oversight, without interaction. That would defeat the entire purpose of a Charlotte Mason approach.”
The application process includes a family interview and then an offer for enrollment.
Additional information about Collegiate Peaks Living Education can be found at /www.cplivinged.com.
Colorado Department of Education data on pupil membership can be found at www.cde.state.co.us/cdereval/pupilcurrent.
