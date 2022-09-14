Chaffee County Commissioners unanimously approved adoption of text amendments for right of way vacation, special event permit, site plan review and special event facility sections of the Land Use Code amendments Tuesday. 

A special meeting to continue consideration of other sections of the Land Use Code including accessory dwelling units and short term rentals was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 28, possibly stretching into a Sept. 29 session beginning at noon.

