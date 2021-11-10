The moratorium on short term licenses will be in effect through Dec. 19 and lifted on Dec. 20 in order to make sure that all new policies that have been and will be adopted are in effect by the time the moratorium is lifted.
The Mountain Mail previously reported that the moratorium will be extended to Dec. 16.
Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, said that since amendments are anticipated to be approved on Nov. 16 (and published on Nov. 19) the effective date of the new policies will be Dec. 19.
“We don’t want people to think that the moratorium is going to be lifted just a couple business days before the new policies go into place, causing an unintentional rush through the door” Almquist wrote in an email.
