by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Governor Jared Polis announced last week that Chaffee County has been declared as “primary natural disaster areas due to a recent drought.”
A letter from the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated that in accordance of section 321(a) of he Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Gunnison, Lake, Park, Pitkin, Pueblo, Saguache and Teller counties are named as contiguous disaster counties.
Farm and ranch operations within these counties may be eligible for Farm Service Agency emergency loans, and have up to eight months from the date of a disaster declaration to apply for loans.
For more information contact the FSA at www.fsa.usda.gov or contact the Colorado office at 720-544-2876.
