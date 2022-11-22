Testimony in the Talmage Trujillo trial entered its second day Friday with defense witnesses Cory Scheffel, former dean of students at Salida High School, and Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke, who was acting school resource officer on Sept. 23, 2021.
Under direct examination by Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith, Scheffel described his recollections of the events of that day and of his interactions with law enforcement, school staff and Trujillo.
Scheffel said he was first notified there was a problem when he received a call from Meseke to institute a lockout, which involved locking all doors and making sure all students and staff were inside the building.
Scheffel said he knew there were physical education classes outside and went to let them know they needed to come inside.
He said he did not know Trujillo’s location at that time.
He said at some point Meseke ran past him and said the school needed to go into lockdown, where all students and staff are secure in a locked classroom, the lights are out and everyone is out of sight.
Scheffel said he pulled the alarm for the lockdown.
He said he reached Trujillo by cellphone and passed the phone to Meseke.
He said he did not pay attention to their conversation as he was focused on managing the building and on the 300 students in lockdown.
He said at some point he received a text from Trujillo that he and the youth in question were at McDonald’s.
Scheffel said he texted back that the school was on lockdown and asked when they could release.
He said Trujillo texted back that he was with the troubled youth, there were no weapons, everything was OK and Scheffel could end the lockdown.
“To my understanding, the situation was taken care of,” Scheffel said.
He said since Trujillo was his superior, he had Scheffel’s trust.
Scheffel said he ended the lockdown and students began going back to class as usual.
When Meseke returned from checking McDonald’s, where he did not find Trujillo and the youth, he asked Scheffel why the school was not in lockdown.
Scheffel said he responded, “If you want to put us in lockdown, you know how to do it. You put us back in.”
He said he was hesitant to place the building in lockdown again because the action puts “a large number of students on an elevated status.”
He said his feeling was, through his communication with Trujillo, that the situation had been solved.
Meseke pulled the alarm to reinstate the lockdown.
A text from Scheffel to Trujillo read, “WTF, you’re affecting every student. We’re back in lockdown.”
Scheffel then said he called Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn, who entered the SHS building soon after.
Blackburn said to go ahead and release the school from the second lockdown.
Defense attorney Riley Selleck reviewed the time stamps for the calls between Scheffel and Trujillo.
Selleck asked if Meseke explained the need to go back into lockdown the second time, and Scheffel said he hadn’t and neither had any other officer.
Selleck asked Scheffel to “speak of the level of your confusion. How certain were you that the situation the defendant was involved in was the source of the lockdown?”
Scheffel said by the time the second lockdown was instated there was sufficient confusion as to “what changed” from the texts he had received from Trujillo.
The rest of the day’s testimony was by Meseke, who provided a timeline of events, actions and communications for the incident.
Meseke began by explaining the role and training of a school resource officer and training in de-escalating situations and handling mental health crises. Meseke was the initial SRO in Salida during the 2017-2018 school year, and in 2018-2019 another officer was added.
He said SROs serve two-year stints as SROs then are rotated back on regular duty. The assigned SRO for the 2021-2022 school year was Officer Sabrina Tucker, who was out on maternity leave at the beginning of the year. Meseke, the only other officer then in the department who had undergone SRO training, was assigned to substitute until Tucker’s return to duty in November.
Meseke also explained the Standard Response Protocol followed by most Colorado law enforcement and school districts in an emergency, including an active shooter situation.
The protocol was designed by the I Love U Guys Foundation following the 2006 Platte Canyon school shooting and has been adopted throughout the state.
Meseke said key points in a threat situation are to surround the area, locate, de-escalate and evaluate threats.
“De-escalation is first in any situation,” he said.
Meseke said he also had training in crisis intervention, including methods of handling mental health crises and alcohol and drug related crises.
Meseke explained the protocol for dealing with a mental health crisis and what is involved in getting someone with suicidal ideation help.
He said mental health holds can only be made by law enforcement, a doctor or clinician. The police respond to a 911 call first, especially in the case of a possible weapon, to make sure it is safe for mental health professionals to come into the situation. In Salida Solvista is the responding mental health entity.
Asked by Smith about the relationship between law enforcement and school administration in 2021, Meseke said there was an “obvious dislike of police,” which made the job difficult.
Smith took Meseke through a timeline of events and communications, which was displayed for the jury. The timeline included actions taken by Meseke and phone calls and texts involving Scheffel, Meseke and Trujillo.
Meseke said he was concerned when Trujillo said he intended to bring the youth in crisis to the school, without knowing for certain whether the young man was armed.
Meseke said the call to Trujillo was disconnected “not on my end.”
He said he tried to call Trujillo back, but no one answered.
He said his instinct was that the principal was under duress.
After returning from checking McDonald’s, where Trujillo had said he and the youth were, Meseke said he was confused by why the lockdown had been lifted and received no answer from the office staff when he asked them.
Meseke said he was told by the school’s guidance counselor that there was a rule in place that office staff were not to talk to police unless they talked to Trujillo first.
After Meseke reinstated the lockdown, Blackburn came to the school. He initially had trouble getting into the building because he was dressed in a black hoodie and the police inside did not recognize him.
Blackburn, on the phone, advised Trujillo to take the youth to the Oak Street building, which serves a dual purpose of district administration and the Crest Academy campus.
Meseke said he was concerned that the pair were being sent to a school area.
He and other officers responded to the administration building while other officers patrolled the school campus.
It was there he encountered the youth, who apologized and spoke with Meseke.
Meseke said he then returned the youth, who was not armed, to his place of residence to await clinicians from Solvista.
The prosecution then played portions of audio evidence from Meseke’s radio.
Another recording made by an SHS staff member of Trujillo recounting the event at a staff meeting the following day was also played for the jury.
Under cross-examination Selleck challenged Meseke’s testimony versus a report Meseke wrote on the incident, pointing out errors in timing and phone calls made and Meseke’s memory of the sequence of events.
Selleck also provided a demonstration for the jury to show that the screen shot of a canceled call on Meseke’s cellphone did not match the message given when a call goes to voicemail and is then hung up. Meseke had testified that one of his calls to Trujillo had gone to voicemail before he hung up.
Selleck also brought up a 2020 incident in which Meseke used a legal deceit tactic to obtain a confession from a suspect and the information was erroneously reported to 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
After explaining the tactic to a new officer, who had passed on the erroneous information, Meseke made an off-color remark regarding the judge, for which he was reprimanded and had to apologize.
Testimony was set to continue Monday with resting by the prosecution and presentation of the defense’s case.
