Dear Editor:
Need a short escape from all the political news?
How about I introduce you to a new word, “Kidult. ”A kidult is an adult that prefers clothing and hair styles that society deems are for younger people.
He probably also enjoys “kiddie” foods like corndogs, Twinkies and Pop tarts.
Now, I’ve got to admit, I’ve been guilty of being considered a kidult when it comes to snack foods.
I once went hiking with some friends and everyone brought some snack foods in their rucksacks.
I forgot, so, on the way we stopped at a quick stop store to pick some up.
I could have done the adult thing and bought some energy bars, but I saw cans of Spaghetti-O’s and thought this would make a great snack.
I bought a few cans and of course a can opener.
My friends thought I was crazy, but when we stopped for a snack break and I opened the can, it was then I realized I forgot to get a fork or spoon. So I just slurped it right out of the can.
Once the smell of Spaghetti’O’s wafted across our rest stop my friends wanted some too.
So I swapped my extra cans for some of their apples and tangerines.
With spaghetti sauce all over our chins, we were happy kidults.
I wonder what John Muir would have said.
Maybe… “Protection of wild lands should be paramount in our nations politics. What’s that smell? “Uh oh….Spaghetti-O’s.”
Tinker Paul Silver
Howard
