Markets rose in the latter part of the day Monday as investors await a key Consumer Price Index data release today.
Bond yields also moved higher, indicating renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve rate in 2023.
Energy prices have fluctuated but remain far lower than highs reached this year and are trading near 2022 lows.
The dollar is easing against a basket of currencies, but still at historically strong levels.
On the international front European and Asian shares were lower after last week’s sell-off.
Directional moves this week will likely be guided by an inflation reading coming out today.
The reading will guide the Fed’s decision on rate hikes and the terminal rate in 2023.
The path of inflation will also guide how quickly monetary policy can reverse from restrictive territory.
Investors are hoping supply-chain corrections can ease inflation without the economy tipping into a recession. Forward-looking indicators suggest inflation is coming down, but the speed of the fall in inflation will be important.
Edward Jones analysts said they think inflation will move toward 3.5 percent by the end of 2023 and closer to the Fed’s 2 percent target in 2024.
Besides the Fed rate-hike announcement and the CPI index, this week will also see retail sales growth, business inventories, hourly earnings and the Purchasing Managers’ Index composite.
These indicators all give insight into the underlying economy and inflationary pressures.
In particular, hourly earnings and business inventories will be key to understanding corporate margin pressures and what forward-looking consumer spending could be.
