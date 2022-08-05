Editor’s note: This story ran in the Monday edition; however, the date of the event was inadvertently cut from the story.
Chaffee County Democrats will host their annual fundraiser picnic from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Homestead, 8913 W. U.S. 50, between Salida and Poncha Springs.
The outdoor event will feature live music, snacks and beverages, an ice cream truck, children’s activities and a chance to meet local and state Democratic candidates, according to a press release.
Candidates attending include Dave Young, incumbent state treasurer; Katherine Green and Julie McCluskie for Colorado House; and Brittany Pettersen, running for U.S. House in the 7th Congressional District.
Local candidates P.T. Wood, Lori Mitchell and Jeff Graf will speak.
Recommended donation is $30 per person for ages 14 and older.
Because parking is limited, it is recommended that attendees park at the Crossroads Welcome Center, U.S. 50 at U.S. 285 in Poncha Springs. The Chaffee Shuttle will provide round-trip transport from the Welcome Center starting at 3:10 p.m. and at the end of the picnic.
