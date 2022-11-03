Trail users might see something unusual on Salida Mountain Trails in the near future as SubCulture Cyclery recently donated an e-bike to the nonprofit organization, which said the bike will “supercharge” maintenance.
It is not unusual to see e-bikes in and around Salida, but what is unusual is that an e-bike will be used on trails maintained by Salida Mountain Trails.
The reason is that while SMT maintains trails, local and federal land managers set the rules for things like e-bike access on those trails.
The City of Salida and Bureau of Land Management gave special permission to SMT for the use of this e-bike specifically, and only, for trail maintenance, a press release stated.
However, this special permission does not change regulations for personal e-bikes on nonmotorized trails around Salida.
The full-suspension bike, which includes mounts for a bob trailer, will make it significantly easier to reach maintenance sites with all needed tools and supplies, according to the release. This will make it more efficient to work on remote parts of the trail network.
“This e-bike is a game-changer for trail maintenance,” said Jon Terbush, executive director of Salida Mountain Trails. “The less time we spend schlepping tools, the more time we have for upkeep and improvements. SMT logged more than 2,200 hours of maintenance in the last year, and this new tool will help us exceed that total in the year ahead. Thank you, Jason (Shelman) and SubCulture.”
SubCulture loaned the same e-bike during the summer to support a major project on the Rainbow Trail.
The bike proved invaluable for efficiently scoping then completing a joint volunteer event with Central Colorado Mountain Riders that worked 300 hours of volunteer labor worth $10,000 (in-kind) into the trail in a single day.
SMT is currently working with land managers on the potential to expand public e-bike access in the future.
