Trail users might see something unusual on Salida Mountain Trails in the near future as SubCulture Cyclery recently donated an e-bike to the nonprofit organization, which said the bike will “supercharge” maintenance.

It is not unusual to see e-bikes in and around Salida, but what is unusual is that an e-bike will be used on trails maintained by Salida Mountain Trails.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.