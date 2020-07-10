Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center tested 97 people for COVID-19 in two clinics this week. Results are expected back between today and Sunday.
CCPH will host two free testing clinics from 9:30 am to noon Tuesday and Thursday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held. Criteria for testing includes:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact (within 6 feet, greater than 15 minutes) with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission. This does not include secondary contacts.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers, and essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Those interested in testing can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.