Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer a four-week Stream Explorers program starting Friday.
The program, for fifth- through eighth-graders, aims to connect youth to the river in their backyard, according to a press release.
The program is free, but registration is required and spots are limited.
Participants will meet on four Fridays: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Oct. 2 and Oct. 8 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 15 for fishing.
Stream Explorers is a statewide Trout Unlimited curriculum that introduces stream ecology, fly-tying and fly fishing. It provides opportunities for youth to have several hands-on, science-oriented experiences with living aquatic organisms as well as developing basic fly-tying and fly-fishing skills.
The program is also supported by Salida Parks and Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Stream Explorers meet at the Salida Scout Hut, and on the last Friday shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location.
Register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106.
