Elks prepare Veterans Day dinner

Jeanne Pugh will take over as host for the Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 annual Veterans Day dinner this year from Carl and Karen Hasselbrink, after the death of Carl on Oct. 31.
“I would like to thank the Hasselbrink family for all their years of dedication,” Pugh said. “I have some very big shoes to fill. Carl was an amazing person and did a fantastic job. We definitely plan to keep it going. Carl is going to be greatly missed.”
