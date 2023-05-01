Online sales for the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County annual spring fundraiser and geranium sale began Monday and will continue through May 20.
The League is offering a choice of red, pink and white geraniums, plus a new option – a two-toned, mosquito-repelling scented geranium, a press release stated.
Also for the first time, the League will accept all major credit cards, and flyers posted throughout the county feature a QR code for direct access to the League’s website.
Pickup of preordered plants is from 3-5 p.m. May 31 at either the Buena Vista Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave., or Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Orders of $50 or more will be delivered upon request.
The League is also accepting donations at https://lwvchaffeecounty.org All donations and sale proceeds stay local and help to fund the group’s programs and events.
“This fundraiser truly helps democracy bloom throughout our county,” sale coordinator Ellen Olson said.
For more information, to order online, to print the order form and/or to donate, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org If ordering by mail, order forms and checks payable to LWVCC should be mailed to LWVCC, 29805 U.S. 24, PMB 145, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.