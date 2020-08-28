Salida and the Colorado Department of Transportation have teamed up to plan for future growth in the area by presenting several alternatives for Colo. 291/Oak Street and its intersection with U.S. 50.
While construction might not be imminent, the deadline to complete an online survey and give the city feedback on different alternatives is.
People are encouraged to complete the online survey at arcg.is/1bj8Sn0 by Aug. 31.
“The survey will identify areas of concern as well as areas of support for design features that would be acceptable to the community,” City Administrator Drew Nelson said. “The design team needs to understand any flaws or challenges that may exist with potential layouts, and there will certainly be more dialogue moving forward on any tweaks, changes or preferred alternatives that come out of this analysis. We look forward to getting this feedback and pushing towards some much-needed improvements at this intersection.”
The survey presents three alternatives for the intersection of U.S. 50 and Colo. 291, three alternatives for Colo. 291 that allow for various travel modes and three alternative landscaping types.
For the intersection, one alternative involves a traffic light while the two others involve roundabouts.
“The alternatives were identified in a couple of collaborative sessions with the consultants, CDOT representatives and the city,” Nelson said. “Designs are already limited by CDOT and the Federal Transportation Administration in order to meet federal design safety standards; there isn’t an overwhelming menu to choose from in the first place.”
Alternative 1 for the intersection, is the signalized alternative, but the survey says traffic lights won’t be constructed until warranted by technical standards and funds are available.
The alternative would also include installing raised medians on Oak from the U.S. 50 to the retail/residential driveway and a second median on U.S. 50 from Oak to about Caldwell Avenue.
Crosswalks, a possible tourist information center, landscaping and gateway signs are also part of the first alternative.
The other two alternatives for the intersection include roundabouts; a different roundabout has already been approved in Poncha Springs at the U.S. 50 and U.S. 285 intersection.
“There are quite a few other places on federal highways in Colorado that have implemented roundabouts that provide adequate room for trucks,” Nelson said.
Alternative 2 includes a 5-legged roundabout that will allow for all previously available routing options remaining accessible, but poses the greatest risk of impacting neighborhood properties, according to the survey.
The alternative would also allow U-turns, include decorative slope paving as well as crosswalks, landscaping, gateway signs and the raised medians like alternative 1.
The third alternative is a roundabout couplet. The roundabout is similar to the one in alternative 2, but CR 105 would be re-routed to make it a bit easier to navigate.
The alternative also includes the possibility of a second roundabout being installed at Colo. 291 and Illinois Avenue to “improve route continuity” and “allow for business access,” according to the survey.
The rest of alternative 3 is similar to alternative 2.
In addition to seeking feedback on the intersection, the city and CDOT are also seeking input on three alternatives for Colo. 291, from U.S. 50 to around Walnut Street and potential landscaping.
The first alternative includes a separated shared-use path for bikers and walkers.
The second alternative includes on-street bike lanes going both ways.
The third alternative includes a shared-use path and an attached sidewalk.
The three alternatives also include lighting, curb and gutter, thru lanes and trees.
