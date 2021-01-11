Chaffee County Public Health reported an “overwhelming” demand of COVID-19 vaccine for phases 1A and the beginning of 1B, those 70 and older. The vaccination schedule is full until Feb. 2, Chaffee County posted on Facebook Friday.
Chaffee County will release appointments beyond that date once the health department is confident of receiving enough supplies.
Residents seeking their first dose are asked not to register for the second dose on the electronic scheduler.
New days and slots will be created this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.