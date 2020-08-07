Salida has made a “substantial reduction” in greenhouse gas emissions, saving the city and taxpayers “significant money,” the city reported Thursday.
This is due to the city’s investment in a photo-voltaic “community solar garden” located where CR 140 and U.S. 285 meet.
Construction of the solar garden was approved by council in 2019, aimed at offsetting the city’s energy consumption through a bill credit program that is part of a state of Colorado mandate for Xcel Energy.
Since installation in January, the city reports it has saved taxpayers $21,892 in energy cost.
“Additionally, over the timeframe of seven short months, the city has offset its greenhouse gas emissions equal to powering 129 passenger vehicles, or the equivalent of using 67,188 gallons of gasoline,” Salida reported in a press release. “This has kept 661,388 pounds of coal from being burned in order to produce electricity.”
Salida has a 20-year agreement with Oak Leaf Energy Partners to purchase approximately 1.6 million kilowatt-hours annually from the facility.
