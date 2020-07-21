The Salida City Council received several requests from the community at its work session Monday.
Salida High School basketball players Myles Godina and Leif Gislason submitted a letter to council requesting that the lights at Alpine Park’s basketball courts stay on until 10 p.m. They said they play at the courts almost daily, but the extended hours would allow them to play after work.
Dan Shore said he felt the council made a good compromise with having the lights on until 8 p.m. due to the park being surrounded by residences.
Justin Critelli, Alicia Pappenfort and mayor PT Wood, meanwhile, voiced support of a 10 p.m. timeframe.
“You can’t recreate anywhere (due to COVID-19) so making our facilities as accessible as possible is important,” Wood said.
Critelli, who said he’s always been in favor of having the lights on until 10 p.m., noted that the park is open until 10 p.m. anyway and people do hang out there until that time, typically hovering around pathway lights in the park.
In the end, council asked for more information on whether or not there have been any complaints and also sought perspectives from the neighborhood before continuing the conversation.
“I’m wondering if any of the fears came true,” Harald Kasper said.
Two organizations also asked council for funding.
Andrea Coen, Guidestone’s executive director, requested $10,000 from the city to help build a new classroom in the Hutchinson Homestead’s visitor center.
She said they currently have to choose between groups and tours because they both use the display room in the visitor center.
The classroom will also contain a kitchen and help Guidestone offer more classes to both youth and adults. Shore, Kasper, Jane Templeton, Critelli and Alicia Pappenfort all voiced some support and Wood said he’d kick it off to staff to discuss the appropriation in the near future at a meeting.
Mike Pollock was absent due to a family emergency.
Guidestone has already raised $208,000 of the roughly $250,000 project, Coen said, and they plan to begin construction in the next few weeks.
Envision Forest Health Council also requested funding for its Methodist Front project that would create fuel breaks to protect the area from wildfires. Adam Moore said the ultimate goal is to treat 30,000 acres by 2030, which would cut the risk in half. The break would be 10 miles total.
For the project, they requested $25,000 for 2021 and another $25,000 in 2022. That would mostly fund hand treating 14 acres and masticating another 13 acres, projected to cost roughly $65,000.
Woods said they would definitely discuss the request during upcoming budget discussions.
Also at the work session, Wendell Prior offered to pro bono help with diversity inclusion and anti-bias training. The council welcomed his help and agreed to begin with a half-day session.
Becky Gray updated the council on the multi jurisdictional housing authority, the Chaffee Housing Authority. She talked about some of the tentative agreements, like having nine board members — three from the county and two each from Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
She said the council can expect the intergovernmental agreement in the next month to review.
