U.S. equities ended the day higher on more positive news regarding a coronavirus vaccine.
Industrials led the rally again, up almost 2.6 percent.
In economic news, the Fed’s beige book showed increased economic activity, but still lower than pre-virus levels.
In corporate news, Goldman Sachs released better-than-expected revenue on increased investment-banking and trading volumes.
U.S. Treasury prices dropped as interest rates rose.
In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.34 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is trading higher at .63 percent.
In commodity markets, the spot price of gold rose .50 cents to $1,813.90 and the price of crude oil rose .70 cents to $40.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.