The 30th annual Salida ArtWalk will take place Friday through Sunday at venues around downtown Salida.
A welcome center in Riverside Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the event, where visitors can pick up maps and get information from volunteers about events.
Three events take place all three days of ArtWalk: the Community Art Project, the Paquette Gallery Exhibit and a “History of Salida Artists.”
The Community Art Project in Riverside Park is open for everyone to add their artistic contributions from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
The Paquette Gallery at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., will host a showcase of works by six ArtWalk artists from 10 a.m. until 4 p..m., and the history exhibit chronicles the history of art in Salida from noon to 4 p.m. in the SteamPlant ballroom.
Other featured Salida ArtWalk events are:
Noon-4 p.m. – Mini Masterpiece Preview opens for viewing at the SteamPlant annex, providing a preview of what will be available to bid during the auction Saturday. Local musician Dave Tipton will play the Chapman stick during the preview from 2-4 p.m.
Noon-4 p.m. – “Something’s Fishy” presents an opportunity for visitors to make a mosaic of a fish in Riverside Park with Anne Walker, a local mosaic artist.
2-3:30 p.m. – A film about American Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt will be shown in the SteamPlant theater.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – A book fair featuring local authors will be at the Salida Regional Library Tolkien Room, 405 E St., where the authors will be present to talk about their works.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Pollock in the Park” in Riverside Park features a group of people who raised donations for Salida Council for the Arts suspended in the air as they work together to paint a Jackson Pollock-like work of art on a 9-by-12-foot canvas.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – A woodwind quintet made up of members of the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard will play chamber music on the F Street stage, Third and F streets.
Noon-4 p.m. – The Mini Masterpiece Auction at the SteamPlant annex allows the public to bid on small works of art. Jeff Koch will play keyboard from noon-2:30 p.m., and John Lusk will play jazz from 2:30-4 p.m. during the auction.
4-6 p.m. – The Hot Seven Dixieland Band, part of the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard, will perform jazz at Riverside Park.
4-7 p.m. – Galleries and business venues will host receptions where artists will talk about their works. Maps available at the Welcome Center list venues that will be hosting artists.
7-9 p.m. – The 30th Anniversary Dance Party will take place in Riverside Park.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – “Pollock in the Park” continues in Riverside Park, with painters suspended in the air to create a Pollock-esque work of art.
Noon-4 p.m. – “Something’s Fishy” offers a second opportunity to make a mosaic of a fish in Riverside Park with Anne Walker, a local mosaic artist.
