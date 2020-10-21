Chaffee County Commissioners heard presentations from staff, Nestlé Waters North America and Unbottle and Protect Chaffee County LLC for almost 6½ hours Tuesday, during the opening hearing for the Nestlé 1041 permit renewal.
The original permit from 2009, established 44 conditions Nestlé had to meet to remove water from the Ruby Mountain springs.
Jon Roorda, county project manager, reported that Nestlé had met all of the conditions, save for two years when they did not meet the requirement of 50 percent of their drivers living in Chaffee County.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella asked if the parent company Nestlé were to sell off Nestlé Waters North America, would the new owner have to apply for a new permit.
County attorney Jennifer Davis said that the permit would transfer, but the new holder would have to comply with all of the terms and conditions of the permit.
Commissioner Keith Baker asked if the permit was limited to only 10 years, or could they grant it for a lesser period of time.
Davis said the decision was up to the commissioners, but they would have to have a reason, and concern over the possible transfer of the permit would be a reason to shorten the length of the permit.
Gary Thompson, a water engineer with W.W. Wheeler and Associates, reviewed the permit and water conditions for the last 10 years.
Thompson said he saw no long term or progressive declines in the monitoring wells, and said the pumping of water, had no adverse affect on surrounding wetlands, the Arkansas River or the aquifer.
Thompson said he found no adverse impacts to water chemistry, reporting it was very good water quality.
Granzella asked if the impact would change if Nestlé were pumping their entire allowance, as currently they are only using about 50 percent.
Thompson said their water rights, which Nestlé purchases from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, would cover the difference, and that the impact would be about the same.
Becky Gray, county housing director, spoke in favor of Nestlé donating $500,000 to an affordable housing fund.
She said lack of affordable housing might be one of the reasons they couldn’t find local drivers.
Angel of Shavano Recycling owner Micky Berry suggested a donation from Nestlé might be a way to fund recycling.
Jim Aragon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager, said Nestlé approached CPW about creating a conservation easement on the property. Aragon said he reviewed the easement and felt it would be a benefit.
When asked if they would receive any tax credits from the easement, Aragon said he didn’t know, and a representative from Nestlé said they would not.
Terry Scanga, UAWCD manager, said the agreement UAWCD had with Nestlé was beneficial for the county.
Baker asked if UAWCD had enough water to supply Nestlé if they wanted to remove and replace their full amount. Scanga said they had more then enough.
Larry Lawrence, Nestlé regional manager for the western region, headed up their presentation.
Some of their points were:
• They have invested $15,700,000 in the site.
• Their drivers make $28 per hour.
• In 2019 they spent $700,000 in Chaffee County in donations, property tax, utilities including more than $480,000 on driver salaries.
Nestlé felt they met all of the original conditions and that the permit should be renewed.
Tom Bomer and Jen Swacina with Unbottled, questioned if Nestlé had been the good neighbor they were portraying.
They said for the last three years their reports have been late, they have been actively ignoring the condition about the number of drivers, they questioned Nestlé’s data and pointed out that the language allows Nestlé to donate what they choose each year to local non-profits.
Commissioners agreed that due to the late hour, they would begin public comment during the next meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday and Nestlé could respond after the public comment period.
