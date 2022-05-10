Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education will consider at its meeting today approving the preliminary budget for the upcoming year as well as an appropriations resolution with preliminary budget numbers.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kesner Building, 349 E. Ninth St., and is also available to view live on the Salida School Board Meeting channel on YouTube.
Discussion items include a detailed report from Longfellow Elementary School Principal Chuck McKenna, the board appointment process, the Onward strategic plan and the Salida School District newsletter.
Under the consent agenda, board members are expected to approve several policy updates; personnel items; renewal of student insurance with K&K Insurance as the district kindergarten-12 offering; changes to the Chaffee County intergovernmental agreement land dedication fee in lieu; agreement with Hoelting and Company Inc. for the 2021-2022 audit; recommended negotiated policies from the collective bargaining team; a permanent grant increase for Head Start and Early Head Start; and the resignation of director Jeannie Peters.
