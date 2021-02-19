Cindy Williams, chairperson, and Rick Hum, vice-chair, announced Chaffee County Common Ground program raised $1.16 million in 2019 and $1.18 million in 2020.
Nearly $2.85 million in grants has been awarded to 15 groups and partnerships for 18 programs and projects thus far.
This year Common Ground invested $927,740 in three large forest health and wildfire protection programs. In 2019 the focus was agriculture with $945,000 awarded over 2019 and 2020 to support conservation easements.
Administrative costs for 2020 were $28,463.33, or 2.22 percent. They are capped at 5 percent of the tax collected.
The Methodist Front project was identified as one of the top priority projects, which aims to create fire breaks along Methodist and Poncha Mountains, treating more than 8,000 acres.
The project is a collaboration between the county, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado State Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, the towns of Salida and Poncha Springs, private land owners, and other groups, including the National Forest Foundation, National Fish and Wildlife Federation and Rocky Mountain Restoration Initiative.
Through the use of $725,090 in Common Ground seed money, the project groups were able to raise $2.3 million for the project.
A similar project, the Coyote Valley Road Community Fuel Break, will create a 2-mile-long, 400-foot-wide break south of the Mesa Antero subdivision. Common Ground has donated $168,650 to this project.
These fire breaks will not only help protect from disasters such as the 2019 Decker Fire, but will also safeguard municipal water supplies and the Arkansas River.
Jim Aragon, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager, said in the report that thinning of the forest will improve habitats by enabling new grass and shrub growth through improved sunlight, which helps local wildlife with better cover and foliage.
Phase one of the Methodist Front project began in January and will run through April, while phase two is scheduled to begin in November and finish April 2022.
Common Ground also granted $34,000 to Chaffee Chips, a program to help local land owners create defensible space around their homes, through slash removal and wood chipping services.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District was able to use this grant money to purchase trailers to haul the waste, chain saws, rent a chipper and pay for labor, clearing nearly 500 piles of wood slash from local neighborhoods.
Last year Common Grounds gave out $52,442 in sustainable agriculture grants.
The Kelly Ranch EQIP Irrigation System project, which Common Ground granted $40,000 to, helps collect and transport water to 40 acres of he 389 acre historic ranch.
The Sunnyside Park ditch project was awarded $8,000 for a feasibility study on repairs and reinforcements of ranch ditches north of Salida, on both sides of Colo. 291.
Envision Chaffee County and Guidestone Colorado was awarded a mini-grant of $2,442 for a marketing and educational program, which connected agricultural producers and local consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidestone was also awarded $2,000 for their Land Link Lunch & Learn program, which was run online this year. The program supports conservation and resource development for farm succession and land access.
The 2020 recreation management grants were $40,609 for the Chaffee Recreation Plan, $3,812 for the Fourmile Midland Road Restoration and $4,150 for the Health Horn Fork project.
The grant for the Chaffee Recreation Plan, which is spread out over two years, will help establish the Chaffee Recreation Council and a strategic plan to manage outdoor recreation growth.
The Midland Road Restoration project will close and revegetate a 3,200-foot section of road in the Fourmile recreation area, as requested by the BLM.
The Health Horn Fork project awarded to the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, along with Noah’s Ark Rafting and Adventure Company, the USFS and Envision Chaffee County, is for stewardship activities in the Horn Fork basin, 6,000 acres west of Buena Vista, including the Bear and Kroenke lake drainages and three fourteener mountains in the Collegiate Peaks Wilderness.
Common Ground is a grant funding program funded by a 0.25 percent sales tax. That money is earmarked to strengthen forest health, support agriculture and manage impacts of growth to area wilderness through recreation.
Each year at least 25 percent must be spent on forest health, 25 percent on agriculture and 5 percent on managing recreation impact.
A maximum of 5 percent can be used for administrative costs. The remaining money can be either split among the three categories or set aside to be used later.
