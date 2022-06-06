The Salida City Council will consider putting in a street stage on F Street between Second and Third Streets during their work session 6 p.m. today.
The idea was first proposed by Hannah Micheals, founder of the Monarch Madams. She suggested a space approximately 20 by 16 feet on F Street in front of Natural Grocers.
In a memo to council, arts and culture director Michael Varnum said the Public Art Commission approved spending up to $25,000 for their budget to put in the stage, which would be managed by a committee made up of the groups using the stage.
Besides support from local businesses, other groups wrote letters of advocation, including Salida Circus, Boys & Girls Club, Monarch Madams, Sandell Studio and other local artists.
Kristen Hussey, assistant finance director, will present an overview of the Colorado’s Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance and the city’s current short-term disability benefit.
After FAMILI was approved in 2020, the city would be automatically opted into the program, unless they formally vote otherwise.
Council will consider the issue during their work session. The finance committee discussed it during their May 16 meeting and are in favor of opting into the program.
Council will hear updates on both the Chaffee Housing Authority and the “Open Doors” RV rental program.
To attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
