After another expert witness was blocked Wednesday from testifying for the prosecution in the first-degree murder trial of Barry Morphew, the court has one other potential expert witness to consider in the case.
Defense attorneys will argue on April 29 to exclude the testimony of Christine Foote-Lucero, a forensic nurse examiner. Prosecutors want Lucero to interpret some photos of Barry Morphew alleging that scratches he sustained occurred during an assault on his wife, Suzanne.
Suzanne Morphew disappeared in May 2020 and has not been located since.
At this point Judge Ramsey Lama has denied a defense motion to exclude Lucero’s testimony because she was unable to appear in person at Wednesday’s hearing.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Hurlbert said Lucero examined photos of Barry Morphew taken by investigators that show suspected injuries and possible fingernail scratches on his body. He said Lucero will testify and interpret the possible age and source of the marks and scratches shown in the photos of Morphew.
Lama said Lucero’s interpretation would amount to more than lay testimony, and thus he would still grant the defense a hearing on the matter.
Prosecutors were successful in qualifying one expert witness in the case who will testify about DNA evidence. At the outset of Wednesday’s hearing Lama said based on written submittals he was denying a defense motion and would permit expert testimony from Caitlin Rogers. Rogers is a forensic scientist with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation who will testify about her examination of various DNA evidence gathered in the investigation.
In arguing for more detailed disclosure of evidence gathered by prosecutors, defense attorney Iris Eytan asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over raw Verizon cellphone data gathered by investigators under a search warrant. Eytan said their defense expert indicated that what they’ve received is not the raw data typically produced by Verizon. Hurlbert told the court that they turned over exactly what they received. Lama directed that prosecutors go back and verify that what was gathered under the search warrant is the same format provided to the defense.
Eytan closed her arguments saying they still believe that dismissal of all charges against Morphew is appropriate given the pattern of delays in how evidence has been shared by the district attorney.
Prosecutor Grant Grosgebauer told Lama that the court has already imposed tough sanctions, having struck 12 of 14 expert witnesses in the case. In urging the court to let the case proceed against Morphew, Grosgebauer said, “The court should not take this case out of the jury’s hands.”
Jury selection in Morphew’s case will begin April 28 in District Court in Cañon City.
