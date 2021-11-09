Dear Editor:
On Oct. 14, Central Colorado Conservancy celebrated our 20th anniversary at the Hutchinson Ranch in Poncha Springs. The night was a big success with 250 attendees from around the state, a lively band, delicious food and festivities.
This annual get-together is all about supporting conservation and the things we love most about Central Colorado. Where would we be without the lands, waters, wildlife, wide-open views, rural character and everything else that makes this beautiful place our home?
This event is also our biggest and most important fundraiser of the year. Thanks to broad-based community support, we surpassed our fundraising goal – raising nearly $70,000, over one-third of our annual operating costs.
What’s the significance of this? Many of the grants and funding we get for projects and programmatic work can’t be used for day-to-day costs, like keeping the lights on and paying our staff. That’s where you and our community come in – by attending fundraisers like this, individual donors and members provide invaluable support and ensure our organization remains sustainable and impactful.
Memberships and other year-round donations from community members like you help us meet the rest of these annual operating costs. If you’d like to become a member, make a donation or learn more about the conservancy, please visit our website at https://www.centralcoloradoconservancy.org/give or call us at 719-539-7700.
Thanks to our sponsors, for helping make this event happen: Central Colorado Title & Escrow, Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Great Outdoors Colorado, Pinon Real Estate Group and Vely Agency LLC (Gold); High Country Bank, Peak Solar Designs and Tax Credit Connection Inc. (Silver); Allan C. Beezley PC, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Delarue Building Co., Heart of the Rockies Bar Association, Monarch Mountain, Timberline Partners, Western Native Seed and Yolo Clothing (Bronze).
We also had a lively silent auction and would like to thank the following local businesses for donating to that: Anupa Wellness, Arrowpoint Ranch, Awaken Retreats, Badger Creek Ranch, Hallmark Ranch, Ibar Ranch, Jefferson Farm, Massage by Tana, Mary Hansen Wolfe, Rawhide Creek Ranch, Salida Community Yoga, Salida Mountain Sports, Surf Hotel and Yolo Clothing.
Thanks again to everyone for making our event a big success. It’s up to us to protect these lands, waters and quality of life as our communities face pressures and rapid growth.
Adam Beh,
Central Colorado Conservancy
