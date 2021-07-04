Gov. Jared Polis announced Saturday that 70.04 percent of Colorado adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state met President Joe Biden’s aspirational goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Americans ages 18 and older by July 4.
“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70 percent of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day. This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state. It is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus,” Polis said in a press release.
“The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado. Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective and free vaccine, so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”
To date, 3,154,395 Coloradans 18 and older and 3,344,512 total Coloradans have been immunized with one dose; 2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized.
Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Find out where to get vaccinated by visiting https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.
