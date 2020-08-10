Two striping projects will affect travelers in Chaffee County on Wednesday and Thursday on U.S. 285 and U.S. 50.
The project on U.S. 285 will be south of Nathrop as contractors for the Centerville Subdivision will perform restriping improvements of U.S. 285.
The new subdivision located on the east side of the highway, has a required new access point at about mile marker 137.9. A stretch of the current center passing lane, just north of the new development will be converted to a southbound turn lane for safe access into the subdivision.
Work will proceed at about 9 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to take place over a one-day period.
Crews will begin work in Poncha Springs at about 9 a.m. Thursday to restripe the highway at the junction of Poncha Springs Lane near mile post 218. U.S. 50 will be restriped to create a right turn acceleration lane to accommodate additional traffic from the Tailwind subdivision located on the south side of the highway.
This work is expected to take one day to complete.
At both locations there will be a reduction in speed of 40 mph. Travelers are asked to slow down through the work zone and observe lane shifts. Only occasional traffic stops are anticipated to accommodate the movement of equipment and supplies. Work is weather depended.
