Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County will kick off summer Thursday with a family movie night at the Comanche Drive-In Theatre, 27784 CR 339, Buena Vista.
The feature presentation is “Sing,” a computer-animated musical comedy featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson.
The evening also includes a sneak preview of Boys & Girls Clubs summer programming.
The gates open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime is at dusk. Admission costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and children younger than 5 are admitted free.
Tickets will be sold at the gate, and all are welcome.
Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
