Fourth of July celebrations are happening throughout Chaffee County, with plenty of events going on in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
In Salida the celebration begins with the annual free Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger, hosted by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. July 4 at Frantz Lake, with fishing from 9:45-10:45 a.m., followed by awards and a free hot dog lunch for kids and their families.
The community celebration begins at noon in Riverside Park and runs until 10 p.m. Activities include a Salida Circus performance from noon-1 p.m., followed by karaoke, which is open to the public, from 1-2 p.m. and Minds in Motion Dance from 4:15-4:45 p.m. Everyone can participate in a lighted bike parade at 9 p.m.
Riverside Park will also have live music performances from Blue Recluse from 2:30-4 p.m., Salida Din from 5:30-7 p.m. and Santa Rios from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
A fireworks show by the Salida Fire Department will begin about 9:30 p.m. atop Tenderfoot Mountain. Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said the wet spring means the fireworks show likely will happen as scheduled.
All proceeds from the Salida events will support the Salida Rotary Club and Salida Community Center programs.
In Poncha Springs the events begin at 10 a.m. with lineup on Antero Street for a parade that begins at 11 a.m. The parade will end at noon in Chipeta Park.
After the parade, Chipeta Park will host many events throughout the day, including a watermelon eating contest, a fruit pie contest, a three-legged race, water balloon toss and a cake walk. Local food vendors will be present to provide lunch during the games.
Chipeta Park will also host the third annual Poncha Springs Strider Bike Race. Registration for the race will open at 12:30 p.m. and the race begins at 1 p.m. The race is open to ages 4 and younger, and a helmet and shoes are required. The race is for push bikes only, not pedal bikes.
Buena Vista events on the Fourth begin early with an Optimists Club Pancake Breakfast at 7 a.m. in Columbine Park.
The Fourth of July Freedom Fest gets underway at 8 a.m. in McPhelemy Park, featuring a variety of crafts, live music, kids’ games, face painting, beer garden and food trucks. Also at 8 a.m., the Independence Day Freedom 5K and 3K Run/Walk starts at East Main and South Railroad streets.
BV’s Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the River Park and travels on Main Street to end at Railroad and Main.
Kids and adults can get in on the fun at two separate Duck Races in McPhelemy Park. The kids’ race starts at 11:30 a.m. and the adults’ at 2:30 p.m. Top prizes include an e-bike and a two-day rafting trip.
Buena Vista’s celebration ends with fireworks set off by American Legion Post No. 55 starting at dusk at the Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
Anyone who wants to have their own fireworks display at home should be aware that most fireworks are illegal in Colorado except in public and professional displays. Fireworks that leave the ground are illegal; the only ones that are legal for private use are ground-based fountain displays, noise-makers, ground-spinners, sparklers and tube devices.
When lighting fireworks from home, Bess said to be sure to do so in an open area away from any combustibles such as dry grass or any trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.