Fourth of July celebrations are happening throughout Chaffee County, with plenty of events going on in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.

In Salida the celebration begins with the annual free Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger, hosted by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. July 4 at Frantz Lake, with fishing from 9:45-10:45 a.m., followed by awards and a free hot dog lunch for kids and their families. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.