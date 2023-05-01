HRRMC Foundation raises $7,000

About 125 people walk to support cancer patients in the annual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Cancer Walk Saturday, raising more than $7,000. At front are, from left, Kim Conroe, Mallory Bourget, 8, Heather Bourget, dog Otis, Chris Ortiz, Rachael Guenther, oncologist Dr. Agnes Charles, Melanie Critelli and Justin Critelli.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The 125 people registered to walk in support of individuals with cancer at the annual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Cancer Walk Saturday helped raise more than $7,000 for HRRMC cancer patients.

“We are all touched by cancer in some way,” Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Cancer Foundation director, said. Other speakers at the event were Ann Plumb and Willow Bradner.

