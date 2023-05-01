The 125 people registered to walk in support of individuals with cancer at the annual Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation Cancer Walk Saturday helped raise more than $7,000 for HRRMC cancer patients.
“We are all touched by cancer in some way,” Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Cancer Foundation director, said. Other speakers at the event were Ann Plumb and Willow Bradner.
The money came from registrations, cash donations, a bake sale at the beginning of the month, breakfast burritos sold at the event by Xi Epsilon Delta and the event’s sponsors, High Country Bank, Collegiate Peaks Bank, Aristata Communications and High Valley Supply.
The HRRMC Foundation provided items such as hats and bell necklaces for participants to wear during the walk.
It was the first in-person walk since 2019. “It was wonderful this year for everyone to be in person together,” Burkley said, and she said she thinks it is an “inspiring and powerful” event.
