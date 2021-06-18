Colorado Mountain College Salida has hired Keirstan (Keri) Vignale as its new concurrent enrollment coordinator.
As a CMC employee, Vignale will work closely with local high school students and staff to advise and support students taking CMC classes.
“We are incredibly excited to have Keri join our staff team and trust that she will play a critical role in helping high school students in our community achieve greater academic success,” Rob Simpson, associate dean of academics and student services at CMC Salida, said in a press release.
Vignale has served as the family engagement/foster care coordinator at Chaffee County Department of Human Services for the last four years. She also has more than 15 years of experience in secondary and higher education and will bring a wealth of knowledge and depth to her new position, Simpson said.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to work for Colorado Mountain College in Salida,” said Vignale. “Everyone that I have met so far has been amazingly friendly, positive and enthusiastic. I am looking forward to being a contributing member to that culture as well as working in a role that increases opportunities for the youth of Salida.”
Vignale, her husband, Ben Millett, and their two children spent two years living on a sailboat exploring the world before settling in Salida four years ago, where they now have a dog named Dillon.
