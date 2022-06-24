Salida artist Adrienne Weber was selected for exhibition in the show “Above the Clouds: Art of the Alpine” at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming.
Her oil painting “Tincup Pass, Colorado” will be on display from June 25 to Sept. 18.
The exhibition features 36 juried works from regional artists (Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming) and art from local K-12 students, a press release stated. Additionally, it will include a video component with the premiere of the newest Bisoncast video series episode, “Above the Clouds.”
Julia Spencer, assistant curator of education, said, “We are so excited to have such a broad range of artists sharing their vision of the beauty, fragility and resilience of alpine ecosystems that inspire these works. This exhibit provides a fantastic opportunity for the museum and for our community to see many fresh perspectives on wildlife art and to connect to the alpine environment, which few people get to experience and spend time in.”
“The National Museum of Wildlife Art is the world’s premier museum of wildlife art. It is an honor to be selected for this exhibition alongside such esteemed artists and distinguished work,” Weber said.
Concerning her creative process, Weber said, “The process of capturing the intrinsic beauty of a particular time and place with oil paints brings me great joy. I am captivated by the interaction of the clouds and their relationship to prominent peaks, wildlife, bodies of water and vegetation of the ‘Heart of the Rockies’ where I was born and raised.
“Tincup Pass in the Sawatch Range is one of the highest roads in Colorado. This high alpine habitat is home to wildlife, flora and fauna that inspire me to use oil painting techniques with gentle and subtle brush strokes. The highlights and shadows create emphasis, atmospheric perspective representing the vast mountain range, textural features of rugged alpine peaks and pine trees, and the details that define the wildlife’s form and movement that are indicative of the art of the alpine.”
The National Museum of Wildlife Art, a nonprofit founded in 1987, holds more than 5,000 artworks representing wild animals from around the world.
Featuring work by prominent artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, Robert Kuhn, John James Audubon and Carl Rungius, the museum’s permanent collection chronicles much of the history of wildlife in art, from 2500 B.C. to the present.
To view more of Weber’s work, visit www.adrienneweberfineart.com.
