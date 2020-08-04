The Salida City Council heard two presentations at its work session Monday, one concerning a city-wide green house gas inventory and second concerning an update on Salida Public Schools.
Erica Wohldmann-Gift answered questions concerning the greenhouse gas inventory she recently completed, following Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI) guidelines.
Salida was one of 23 mountain towns that committed to assessing and ultimately reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.
She said a lot of other mountain towns on the cohort haven’t completed their studies yet, but compared Salida with Aspen and Boulder who have.
Salida, she said, produced approximately 309,326 metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2018, which equated to about 18 metric tons per person per year.
Aspen, by comparison, creates about 300,000 metric tons, or 41 tons per person per year.
She noted that those numbers also include Aspen’s ski resorts, while Monarch wasn’t included in Salida’s because it’s not in town, and also that Aspen has a commercial airport while Harriet Alexander Field wasn’t added in.
Boulder, on the other hand, produces about 14 metric tons per person per year, and Wohldmann-Gift said they’ve been working to reduce their emissions for a while now.
“Salida is doing pretty well,” she said. “It’s really similar to Boulder.”
As far as ways to reduce emissions, Wohldmann-Gift suggested going after low-hanging fruit first – changing things the city can change. Methane, for instance, is 84 times as potent as carbon and in a 100-year cycle it’s 28 times as potent.
“Preventing things from going into the landfill would be helpful because waste turns into methane,” she said.
Council member Harald Kasper thanked her for her work and said it’s, “really helpful as a starting point.”
Salida Schools superintendent David Blackburn also answered questions from council. Blackburn said the plan is to open fully with in-person instruction on Aug. 18, but added they created a parallel online learning system so families have a choice. He said of the district’s roughly 1,300 students, about 200 have expressed interest in online learning.
Council member Justin Critelli asked what the meal plan is, both for students attending in person and those going to school online.
Blackburn said they could create grab-and-go options for students in need who are attending school online.
For students attending in person, he said they feel they can sanitize the cafeteria better than classrooms so students will be eating their lunches there.
He noted that Longfellow Elementary’s cafeteria has a removable wall so the lunchroom can be expanded into the gym, and also that the high school has an open campus policy so students can eat at home if they choose.
Council member Dan Shore asked about extra-curricular activities and Blackburn responded that he didn’t know yet because they’re still waiting for the Colorado High School Activities Association to make a decision.
He said that getting kids active is the goal. After them, mom and dad might be able to watch their games and events while it’s uncertain how much of the action, if any, the community will be able to watch.
In general, Blackburn said, “It’s important we’re clear about our positions so (families) can make their decisions.”
