Two months since the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew was reported investigators returned to search the Morphew property west of Salida Thursday, Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported.
In the past two months investigators have followed up on more than 600 tips, conducted interviews and conducted searches in an effort to locate Morphew who was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10.
“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”
The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling 719-312-7530.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office in this missing person case.
To date, no arrests have been made and Morphew has not been located.
