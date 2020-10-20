Salida Hospital Board members will take a virtual tour of the Buena Vista Health Center expansion project.
The tour will be presented to the board’s regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, by Chris White, vice-president of Colarelli Construction which has been in charge of construction.
The board will also consider a capital request purchase of new equipment for the hospital, Buena Vista Health Center and Custer County Health Center.
Dr. Daniel Waldrop will present changes to the credentialing and privileging of independent pathologists and delineation of privileges for orthopedic surgery and podiatry.
Following other board and committee reports the board is expected to adjourn into executive session to discuss medical staff credentials, risk management and grievance reports, personnel matters, negotiations for insurance contracts and provider agreements and real property negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.