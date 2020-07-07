The Cotopaxi High School football team has raised enough money to install lights on Tezak Field.
The GoFundMe page for the fundraiser reached its $20,000 goal on Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Corrections also donated the lights to the school, enabling the project to be funded without any tax dollars.
The committee that has been working on the project will now set its sights on getting the lights installed in time for the fall 2020 football season.
