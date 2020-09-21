The Salida girls cross country team had its five scorers all finish in the top-seven Saturday in Gunnison, helping the Lady Spartans run away with the team title.
The Spartan boys, meanwhile, made up some ground on No. 5 ranked Gunnison, but ended up placing second behind the Cowboys.
Quinn Smith won the girls’ race for Salida in 20 minutes, 45 seconds.
Alex Hebert finished second in a personal best 21:07, followed by Lanee Dziura (fourth, 21:42), Ella Haynes (sixth, 22:36), Kaylynn Shaffer (seventh, 22:44) and Fern Clark (12th, 23:36).
“Today marked the first time this season we had our full squad in action and boy did we look much improved,” said SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox.
“With a team average of 21:46, we now look much more like a team that wants to be in the top 10 at state next month.
Two weeks ago we were virtually even with the Gunnison Cowgirls at the Alamosa meet. Different story today. We were better at every position in the scoring lineup and were 1:18 ahead of their team average.”
Salida won the girls’ team title with 20 points, followed by Gunnison (53), Delta (67) and Crested Butte (99).
“Alex had her best race to date and I know that this best race will soon be replaced by another top performance. She matched Quinn’s pace through two miles and narrowly missed dipping under 21,” Wilcox said.
“Lanee and Ella were super steady. Kaylynn unleashed a monster kick and dropped two competitors from Delta like a seriously bad habit. ‘Kaylynn’s Kick,’ as it shall be known henceforth, was dazzling enough to catch the attention of the Western State head coach.”
The Spartan boys also made some strides on Saturday to gain some ground on Gunnison.
“Even though fifth ranked Gunnison still beat us today, we are now much closer to their time zone than we were two weeks ago,” Wilcox said.
Elijah Wilcox finished third in 17:16 to lead Salida. Besides SHS grad and Western All-American Taylor Stack, Wilcox’s time was the fastest a Spartan has run on the current Western course.
Kuper Banghart finished seventh in 18:35, followed by Izayah Baxter (eighth, 18:47), Hollis Beddingfield (ninth, 18:57) and Tristan Jackson (21st, 20:43).
Connor Williams of Crested Butte won the boys’ race in 16:02.
Gunnison took the team title with 27 points, followed by Salida (46), Montrose (80) and Crested Butte (82).
The race was also Beddingfield’s first return to the race course in 22 months for Salida and gave the team a boost.
“Hollis has secured the right mindset, which will allow him to keep moving up the ladder as his fitness and racing sharpness return,” coach Wilcox said.
“Kuper was only seven seconds back of Gunnison’s Brennan Stice as compared to 23 seconds just two weeks ago. I know that Elijah and Kuper both came up short of their race time goals and it’s important to keep perspective. Kuper gave Izayah and Hollis someone to chase and in doing so, our team was able hold strong in the closing stages of the race.”
Salida will now return home to host its home race this weekend.
The high school varsity races will start with the girls at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Vandaveer Ranch. The boys varsity will follow at 10:15 a.m.
The junior varsity competition, meanwhile, will be staged at the same time as the varsity races at Frantz Lake.
On Friday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m., Salida Middle School will host its race at Vandaveer Ranch with extras competing at Frantz Lake.
Spectators, however, are discouraged from attending. Spectators that do attend must wear a mask the entire time and maintain social distancing whenever possible.
The meet is also a chance for Salida to continue adjusting to the new time trial format in place this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One challenge that ‘Covid Racing’ (small races and waves) is presenting is that races have a tendency to get spread out,” the coach said.
“We need to be able to adjust to a more internal motivation as sometimes it gets really lonely out there and it’s just you versus the clock.”
