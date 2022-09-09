Historic Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., will host Buena Vista Heritage’s Apple Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Turner Farm is ½ mile west of the U.S. 24 stoplight in Buena Vista.
It is now a 2-acre farm site on the State Register of Historic Properties. The property was originally about 40 acres.
The oldest building, the homestead cabin built in 1880, is at the rear of the property. The two-story frame house with the covered porch was built in 1910 by Gilbert Walker.
It was purchased and owned by the Turner family from 1912-1993. The big log barn was built by Bill Turner and his sons in 1924 with logs they hauled down from their mill on Cottonwood Pass. They also built the garage.
The small building west of the house was moved from the Midland Railroad and used as the mother-in-law house.
The Turner men, Bill Jr., Art, Al and Frank, all worked at the farm. The older men and their dad had a saw mill in Middle Cottonwood. They had a mill at the end of Main Street where the smelters used to stand (now the baseball field).
The men worked for many of the mines in the area, hauling ore with their team and wagons.
They worked the Chalk Creek area at Romley and Hancock. Bill Turner was a blacksmith and a wheelwright.
The U.S. Geographical Survey team used the Turner Farm for its headquarters in the early 1950s.
Bill and his sons Bill Jr. and Al furnished the horses and guided the team to help survey and document the altitude of all the Sangre de Cristo mountain peaks.
The apple orchard at the farm was planted in the early 1900s. It is mostly Wealthy apples with a couple of Transparent and Whitney Crabs. Buena Vista Heritage replanted more than a dozen Wealthy apple trees to replace those that had died.
The first Turner to come to Colorado in 1859 was Hiram Beede Turner in 1859 at Breckenridge. He had a son, William E. Turner. This William had a son, William Everett, born 1893 and died 1976.
It was William Everett who married Lora Meldrin from Leadville. They were the parents to the seven children, Bill Jr., Albert, Frank, Arthur and three daughters, Doris, Dorothy and Bonnie. These children all grew up on the Turner Farm.
