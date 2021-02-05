Children’s Discovery Ranch finds the spotlight

The Chaffee’s Got Heart Committee is proud of local businesses, organizations and individuals that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic. It recently recognized the Children’s Discovery Ranch.
Kathi Wardlow, founder and director of the ranch, talked about how the pandemic changed operations at the early childhood center and how they adapted.
“We adapted operating procedures so they aligned with the guidelines to prioritize health and safety,” Wardlow said. “The changes we made included creating consistent pods so groups weren’t mixing, physically distancing while sending a message that we all are still connected and adding in a ton more cleaning and sanitizing.”
“We also reduced capacity by just running two of our three classrooms. We kept the same number of staff, however, so that we don’t have to stress and can support each other if one of us has to stay home with our own kids who are sick or in quarantine.
“As a nature-based, play-based program we have acres of outside exploration space and are already typically outside a lot.
“We increased our emphasis on being in nature. The space to get out in the woods, rivers, fields was really helpful, supportive and healing for all of us. The best part is that the kids adapted so easily and quickly to all of the changes. Better than we did.”
She said recognizing how important the day care facility is motivated them to go above and beyond.
“We recognize how important being part of our school family is for the health, well-being and development of kids, and how essential it is for our kids and families to have a space away from home where kids feel safe and nurtured,” Wardlow said. “All the effort and stresses to reopen with a little risk as possible were worth it when we saw how happy the kids were and how appreciative the families were so they could get back to work themselves.”
As far as examples of ‘Chaffee’s Got Heart,’ she said she sees examples in other local schools.
“In addition to all the businesses and individuals who have shared their services, knowledge and expertise for the greater good, I want to mention the collaboration between several local schools,” Wardlow said.
“We are fortunate to work with the Salida Early Childhood Center, Son Shine Inn and Poncha Springs Schoolhouse.
“Together, we’ve waded through the guidance, which has continually changed since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We’ve been able to reflect on our collective knowledge of best practices for young children and families, and to share ideas on what adaptations need to be made to minimize risks and keep our schools open and as safe and healthy as possible.
“In addition, the Salida School District, Chaffee County Public Health, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council and our local SBCC have provided invaluable resources and support to help get us through to the other side of these challenging times.
“So many people have stepped up for our community! Chaffee definitely has huge heart.”
Her biggest takeaway from 2020 is how essential everyone is.
“We are all essential,” she said. “Everyone brings their unique talents, knowledge and passion to the table to make our community vibrant. This creates a wonderful place for our children to grow and thrive.”
