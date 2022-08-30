Patio closes, to resurrect

The parking lot at Patio Pancake Place is full Friday morning as longtime customers as well as newcomers stop by for breakfast and lunch. Monday was the last day for the Edwards family to operate the business, but it will continue as a restaurant.

 

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

Patio Pancake Place closed Monday nearly 46 years to the day after Jean and “Ed” Edwards purchased the business from the original owners, John and Lucy Butterfield, on Sept. 1, 1976. 

The Butterfields opened Patio Pancake on June 24, 1964, so the popular eatery has been a Salida business for 58 years, winning several “Best of Salida” awards over the years.

