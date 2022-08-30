Patio closes, to resurrect

Patio Pancake Place closed Monday nearly 46 years to the day after Jean and “Ed” Edwards purchased the business from the original owners, John and Lucy Butterfield, on Sept. 1, 1976.
The Butterfields opened Patio Pancake on June 24, 1964, so the popular eatery has been a Salida business for 58 years, winning several “Best of Salida” awards over the years.
