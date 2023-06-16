The Salida Public Works Department recently submitted its 2022 annual report to Salida City Council, outlining projects by each division last year.
“Our crew has been working hard to be able to provide a high level of utility and street services during a time of growth in the community,” David Lady, Salida public works director, said.
Last year the water division completed four projects, the largest being a $2.987 million improvement of the Pasquale Springs Water Treatment Plant. The project included replacement of the water treatment equipment, storage and pumping infrastructure.
“We have completed several major projects this past year and are currently underway rebuilding Pasquale Springs, one of our primary water sources, reconstruction of Poncha Boulevard, as well as ongoing street improvement projects,” Lady said.
The department also accepted public water mains for the Confluent Park, Two Rivers and West End subdivisions, began the preliminary and funding procurement for the Harrington Ditch piping and resiliency improvements and installation and transition to Smart Meter water meters.
Lady reported that there are 5,269 water customers, with 59 miles of water mains maintained and 3 million gallons per day peak day demand. In 2022, water consumption stayed relatively flat despite an increase in water customers, Lady said, indicating that water customers, on average, used less water overall.
The sewer division spent $740,000 to replace aging sewer mains, completed line cleaning and inspection of one-third of the collection system and work on design and planning, along with collection system flow monitoring, of the Poncha trunk line, which connects Poncha Springs wastewater to the Salida system. The City of Salida is currently involved in a lawsuit with Poncha Springs regarding expansion of the line and who should pay for it.
Lady said in the report there are 7,200 total sewer customers, 50 miles of sewer mains maintained and 220,000 gallons of wastewater treated.
The streets and stormwater division was the busiest of the public works teams, with six different completed projects. The largest project, at more than $2 million, was the completed design for Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets, which includes enhancements to Oak Street/Colo. 291 for bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. The city spent $1.7 million to complete a portion of the 2022 Street Reconstruction Project, which included 12th Street, 10th Street and New Street.
Another project was the completed design for the CDOT Safe Routes to School and Mutli-Modal Improvements Funds programs, which includes improvements and enhancements to sidewalks on U.S. 50, Holman Avenue, Stryker Trail and the pedestrian crossings at U.S. 50, with a budget of a little more than $1 million.
The design for the Poncha Boulevard Streetscape Improvements, which the city is working on currently, includes sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting and landscaping. The department will also be doing work on public frontages along Thonhoff Park and the Salida Golf Club property, which will have additional open space upgrades following completion of the project.
“We are fortunate to have competent staff with experience not only within our community but also some with experience working in other successful communities,” Lady said. “We are finding ways to better utilize technology to identify trends, prioritize capital needs and allow for more efficient work flow during the day.”
Finally, the division worked on sidewalk and concrete maintenance improvements mainly on First Street east of downtown and asphalt maintenance, including chip seals around town, plus repaving and overlays of Ninth Street, L Street and other locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.