Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo was arrested Monday on charges stemming from an incident that occurred Sept. 23 in and around the high school.
Charges against Trujillo included harboring a minor, a Class 2 misdemeanor; obstructing a police officer, a Class 2 misdemeanor; obstructing government operations, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and first-degree official misconduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
Trujillo was released on a personal recognizance bond of $500 and is scheduled to appear Nov. 2 in 11th Judicial District Court for a status conference.
The school district was informed Monday evening that the district attorney intended to press charges, and a press release from the district stated Trujillo had been placed on paid administrative leave.
A Wednesday press release issued by the Salida school board stated the board will meet in a closed executive session at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the charges brought against Trujillo and actions taken by Superintendent David Blackburn during the incident, which involved a school lockdown at SHS.
Blackburn is currently on a previously scheduled and approved vacation through Tuesday, the release stated.
School Board Vice President Jodi Breckenridge Petit said the board wants to gather data and review the affidavit to see what police did to make their decision to bring charges against Trujillo.
“We will respect the process,” she said.
Trujillo became principal of Salida High School this year following Tami Thompson’s retirement.
He spent several years as principal of Horizons Exploratory Academy, the district’s alternative high school.
The arrest warrant affidavit dated Sept. 27 was written and submitted by Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke and details his account of what occurred Sept. 23.
Meseke served as a school resource officer in the Salida schools from 2017-2019 and has been acting SRO this school year, covering for the assigned officer, who is currently on maternity leave.
Morning call and Meseke’s account in the affidavit
Meseke stated he received a call at about 11:49 a.m. from the communications center relaying that a male youth who might be armed was headed in the direction of Salida High School.
The young man had made a threat of self harm with a gun, and the reporting party called 911.
Meseke responded with other law enforcement personnel, including SPD Lt. Spencer Blades, Officer Leo Flores, Officer Aidan Osborn, Detective Mark Willburn, Chaffee County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Anthony Avila and State Parks Ranger Jeff Hammond.
Upon arriving at SHS, Meseke said he advised Dean of Students Corey Scheffel to place the school on lockout (outer doors locked, no one entering or leaving the building), and also advised the principal of Salida Middle School and a teacher at Horizons Exploratory Academy to do the same at those buildings.
Meseke stated his reason for doing so was to “ensure safety within the schools” until they were able to locate the youth.
At about 11:55 a.m. Meseke was advised that Trujillo was involved in an altercation with the youth near the football field, but law enforcement could not find anyone there.
“At this point, our fear was (the youth) had made it inside of the school or was on the property,” Meseke stated.
Law enforcement made the decision to put the high school on lockdown (lock classroom doors and shelter out of sight) at that point, about 12:15 p.m.
Meseke stated he spoke with Scheffel, who was on the phone with Trujillo. Scheffel handed the phone to Meseke.
During the conversation, Trujillo reportedly confirmed he was with the youth, a Horizons student, who had not attended classes in several weeks.
Trujillo allegedly told Meseke he was going to lunch and that Meseke could speak to the youth after lunch.
Meseke said he needed to speak to the youth immediately and he was told no. He said Trujillo also refused to tell Meseke where he was with the youth, but that he would bring him to the high school after lunch.
Meseke instructed Trujillo not to bring the youth to the school, and stated Trujillo hung up on him.
“It should be noted, at this time the only information I had was that Talmage was last with (the youth) at this school and there was an altercation. I was also advised that (the youth) had a gun. I was unable to ensure the safety of the school to Talmage at this point because he had refused to tell me where he was,” Meseke wrote in his affidavit.
Meseke stated he did not want the youth returning to the school because it was not safe practice to bring aggravated suicidal persons with reported weapons to a school, and the youth was not a student at SHS and had no reason to be there.
Because law enforcement was unable to establish the whereabouts of the youth and Trujillo, they elected to keep the high school in lockdown.
Meseke said during that first phone call Trujillo did not indicate the situation was calm and did not advise on the status of the youth.
“Talmage’s decision to not cooperate placed all first responders, students and staff in suspected danger as we all believed there was an outstanding threat at the high school,” Meseke stated.
Superintendent David Blackburn is contacted at 12:15 p.m.
Meseke reported he contacted Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn at 12:15 p.m. to advise him of the report of a “suicidal student with a gun possibly at the high school” and of Trujillo’s noncooperation.
“I advised David of the call we received and asked him to have Talmage tell us where he and (the youth) are. I also asked David to not allow Talmage to bring (the youth) back to the school as we would respond to his location to ensure safety,” Meseke stated.
He said Blackburn responded he wanted to hear both sides of the story.
When Trujillo texted Scheffel that he was at McDonald’s, Meseke and other officers responded to the restaurant but could not find Trujillo.
Upon returning to the school, Meseke stated he was informed the school was no longer in lockdown. School staff indicated Trujillo had texted the school to end the lockdown.
Willburn elected to reinstate the lockdown order because there was still a threat in the area of the high school.
“I asked Corey (Scheffel) to lock down the school, and he told me to do it. I walked into the hallway and activated the fire alarm and yelled for people to lock down,” Meseke stated.
He stated that, because of the unknown circumstances, the Buena Vista Police Department alerted its schools of the event and sent extra officers to the schools to ensure student safety.
Shortly after that, Meseke reported a male in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, a hat and wearing a mask approached the back lunchroom doors.
Because his face was covered, police inside the building were unable to identify him, Meseke stated.
Avila reportedly yelled through the door that the school was on lockdown and the man needed to leave.
After the man banged on the doors and tried several other doors, Avila opened the door slightly and advised the man to identify himself.
“The male subject pulled the door open, pushed through Cmdr. Avila and stated he was the superintendent. The male subject began walking toward the front office and pulled his mask down. I was then able to identify him as David (Blackburn),” Meseke stated.
Blackburn was reportedly on the phone with Trujillo advising him to take the youth to the Oak Street building that houses the district offices and Crest Academy, the district’s alternative middle school.
Disagreement ensues
Meseke stated he told Blackburn not to send the youth to a school, but Blackburn said that was where they were going.
Upon telling Blackburn he was going to Crest Academy, Meseke stated Blackburn told him to stop.
“David said only one officer could go to the school when he was ready. I advised David I was not going to stop and began to leave.”
According to a statement by Willburn, Blackburn placed his arm in front of Meseke as he was telling him he only wanted one cop going to Oak Street.
Willburn stated Meseke pushed past Blackburn’s arm and left the school.
According to the affidavit, at this point Blackburn told Willburn and Avila to “get the f--k out of my school.” The statement is mentioned by Meseke and Willburn in their reports and was reported by Meseke to have been heard by firefighters responding to the fire alarm that signaled the second lockdown.
The affidavit alleges Blackburn told Willburn, “I am the incident commander here, you are not.”
Meseke stated he was unaware of any public safety department that provides Blackburn with any authority to act as an incident commander in a police issue.
“At this point, David was acting outside of his role as the administrative leader of the education system in this district and was directing sworn police officers to obey his authority by identifying himself as the incident commander,” Meseke alleged in the affidavit.
“It is against policy and statute for any sworn officer to disregard their duty to protect the public and take orders from a school official,” Meseke stated.
Officers on the scene were working under the direction of Blades, the affidavit states.
Meseke and other officers responded to the Oak Street building while Willburn and Avila remained at the high school.
“I walked into the Crest Academy and observed (the youth) sitting in a room with Talmage. (The youth) immediately put his hand up and walked outside with me,” Meseke stated.
The youth explained the circumstances of his comments regarding self harm to Meseke, apologized for his actions and said he didn’t mean for it to become a big scene.
Meseke stated he then contacted Solvista Health and was advised to take the youth home and they would follow up with him there.
He said the youth was later placed on a safety plan and under their supervision.
Meseke summed up his statement by saying that rather than calling the police upon notification of the youth’s indication of self harm, Trujillo “left the high school in his vehicle, abandoning his staff and students, to search for (the youth) who is not a student at his school or any other school. By doing this, Talmage was no longer acting as the Salida High School principal.
“Rather than following the lawful orders I provided Talmage, he failed to release (the youth) to any law enforcement officer, failed to disclose the location of (the youth) which he advised he was with, and obstructed law enforcement from taking (the youth) into protective custody so we could provide him mental health assistance as required by Colorado Revised Statutes.”
Additionally, Meseke stated, “David’s actions impeded our investigative measures and prolonged the time it took us to secure (the youth) and deem the school safe.”
The fallout
Following the incident, Meseke stated he was informed by Monica Haskell, Chaffee County Department of Human Services supervisor of youth and family services, that Trujillo had contacted Kimberly Parker of Full Circle Restorative Justice and instead of being returned to his home, the youth was provided with a hotel room.
“It should be noted, restorative justice is a program devoted to the rehabilitation of offenders for criminal justice matters. At no point was (the youth) in trouble or suspected of committing a crime,” Meseke stated.
Meseke stated he asked Parker if Solvista was notified, and she said no.
“I was later able to confirm that Solvista had no idea of this new placement and violated the safety plan they established. I advised Kimberly that it was in her best interest to not act on behalf of Talmage’s request and to allow Solvista to handle these situations,” he stated. Parker disagreed.
Meseke stated he spoke with Haskell, and she advised Trujillo had no right to the placement of the youth, and neither did Restorative Justice. She told him DHS would be taking custody of the youth and would consult with Solvista for proper placement.
The affidavit was subsequently sent to 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson offered to provide to The Mail today the protocols for school safety under which the department operates in situations such as the Sept. 23 incident.
Contact information for Trujillo was unavailable, and calls to Blackburn had not been returned as of press time.
Court clerk recalls arrest warrant affidavit
An error made by the Chaffee County Combined Courts clerk’s office necessitated recall of copies of the redacted arrest warrant affidavit.
In one instance, the first name of the minor involved in the incident was not redacted from the document before it was made available to the public.
Dana Petri, court clerk, contacted entities that had obtained copies of the affidavit and asked that those copies be destroyed, and she provided a fully redacted version.
“The court apologizes for any inconvenience this might of caused. It is the utmost importance of the courts to protect any minor’s name in all court pleadings/filings before sending out to the public,” Petri wrote.
