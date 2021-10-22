Broadway was alive and well Wednesday night at Salida High School auditorium as the Salida Middle School and High School choirs presented “A Night of Musical Theater.”
Directed by SHS music teacher André Wilkins and SMS music teacher Katie Oglesby, the 35-member joint choir presented medleys from “Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” and “Les Miserables” by Claude-Michel Shönberg, Alain Boublil, Jean-Marc Natel and Herbert Kretzmer.
The choir was made up of 14 seventh- and eighth-grade middle school students and 21 students from the high school.
Dressed in costume to enhance the theatrical experience, choir members sang, danced and acted out scenes from all three musicals.
It was the first time since December 2019 that the choir was able to perform together on stage in the SHS auditorium.
All performers were given rapid COVID-19 tests and tested negative prior to performing together.
The choreography was sharp and the harmonies tight as the young singers made their way through some of the more famous tunes from each of the three iconic shows.
The audience response was hearty, with a standing ovation given to the performers at the end of the show.
Performers were: Salida Middle School: Elena Castro Guzman, Brenna Charlton, June Dallas, Mikaela Elvin, Abigail Hodgson, Kaylee Johnson, Norah Kliewer, Adelaide Kriebel, Zachary Moore, Nora Paschall, Avery Reeder, Cadence Sewolt, Karsyn Thorpe and Chloe Vallier.
Salida High School: Alli Bradford, Scarlett Campbell, Jessica Clinton, Tess Darracott, Rahslin Dissmeyer, Olivia Elisha, Lexi Gage, Rebecca Russell, Emma Sexton, Athena Smith;
Stella Veazey, Mackenzie Hall, Shannon Hall, Kaelin Martellaro, Nika Peterson, Bethany Quintana, Vander Ritchie, Jessie Rollins, Elsie Sanchez, Madalyn Short and Kaia Trevor.
