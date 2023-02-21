Spartan hoopsters defeated the Florence Huskies 72-37 during Salida High School’s first playoff game, during which they nailed their opponent with offensive rebounds.
The team did well overall, especially at the start, coach Adam Christensen said, and his favorite part was the first minute.
Seniors Tristan Jackson and Nate Yeakley scored 8 points early.
Florence came in with a 3-pointer, but Salida held them to only a few points as they climbed higher ending the first quarter 23-5.
In the second quarter, of which Christensen said the team did best, the team had a scoring streak for the first few minutes before Florence made a few shots, trailing by 30 at 3 minutes. The half ended 52-18.
The Huskies came out of halftime eager to score and made two 3-pointers in the first couple of minutes, but Jackson and Yeakley both kept the Spartans’ momentum up. The quarter ended 68-33.
Junior Ashton Walker made a couple of baskets in the last 8 minutes, while the team held Florence back with only one field goal before the end of the game.
The team did good offensively and scored off of turnovers, Christensen said.
Jackson did a great job filling in, he said, both for himself and for senior Chase Diesslin, who was out of the game, playing it safe on a rolled ankle.
Jackson made a total of 29 points for the team, 12 rebounds and Yeakley made a total of 14 points. Salida is now 19-1 overall.
Other Spartan hoopsters made the following field goals: junior Karl Brown, 5, junior Daniel Edgington, 3, Walker, 4, senior Aiden Hadley, two 3-pointers, sophomore Dylan Grant, 4, and sophomore Kason Westphal, 6.
“I’m looking forward to the chance to being district champions,” Yeakley said after the game.
For the Spartans to win district championships, which Christensen said he doesn’t think they’ve ever accomplished, they need to win their games Friday and Saturday.
Friday, the Spartans face the 15-5 Colorado Christian School Lions on the road. To defeat the Lions, Chirstensen said the team needs to do a good job getting out on shooters and prove who’s better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.