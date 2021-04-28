It was a quiet day in the equity markets as stocks paused after touching new highs again on Monday.
U.S. equities were little changed Tuesday as investors await a batch of earnings announcements this week, a Fed press conference on Wednesday, and the first-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.
Overseas equities were lower, with investors weighing encouraging signals of the global rebound alongside ongoing pandemic setbacks.
Energy, industrials and financials led today, while technology and utilities lagged, signaling a positive cyclical undertone despite Tuesday’s tepid moves.
In the bond market, 10-year benchmark rates rose slightly above the 1.6 percent level.
The U.S. housing market continues to gain steam, with the latest report on property values revealing that home prices rose by 12 percent year-on-year in February, the largest gain in 15 years.
Rising demand, slim inventory and low mortgage rtates are fueling the gains, with Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego showing the largest increases among the top-20 cities.
Expect housing to remain a contributor to strong economic growth this year, with consumer spending providing the lion’s share of the momentum as unemployment continues to decline and elevated household savings are drawn down.
Fiscal policy remains in the spotlight with expectations for President Joe Biden to disclose his American Families Plan Wednesday.
Taxes are in particular focus, as the plan’s child care, education and paid-leave programs are expected to be paid for with proposed tax hikes on upper-income workers (identified as households making more than $1 million per year).
Biden’s fiscal-spending programs have a hefty price tag and include accompanying tax increases in an effort to offset the deficit burden. Edward Jones wrote that they do not think the initial proposals for a 28 percent corporate tax rate or 39.6 percent capital gains rate are a done deal at this stage.
Congressional negotiations could temper those increases, and while tax uncertainties will be a catalyst for short-term market volatility, Jones wrote “we don’t believe they will undermine the broader recovery or bull market.”
