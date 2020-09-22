The Colorado State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on Park County’s CR 77, 5 miles north of U.S. 24 near Lake George at approximately 2:07 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, troopers determined a Yamaha V-Star was heading southbound when the driver lost control in a left hand curve.
The driver drove off the right side of the road causing the Yamaha to roll 1⁄4 time, ejecting the driver.
Lewis Cannedy, 81, of Kansas City, Kansas was the driver of the Yamaha. Lewis was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
Lewis was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.
