This year’s monsoon season, which has been stronger than last year’s, will generally benefit the landscape and people of central and southeast Colorado by reducing drought, said meteorologist Mark Wankowski of the National Weather Service.

Storms delivered 0.54 inch Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 0.53 inch on Monday for a total of 1.06 inch in the past four days.  

