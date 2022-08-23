This year’s monsoon season, which has been stronger than last year’s, will generally benefit the landscape and people of central and southeast Colorado by reducing drought, said meteorologist Mark Wankowski of the National Weather Service.
Storms delivered 0.54 inch Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 0.53 inch on Monday for a total of 1.06 inch in the past four days.
He said the National Weather Service is still looking for signs linking the monsoon with a La Niña current, but it would take five consecutive months to determine.
Heavy rains starting in June have helped to keep the soil moist, which has reduced the risk of fires. Prior to June there were many fires and red flag warnings, and since the rains started in June, there have been no red flag warnings, Wankowski said.
“This is great,” Dave Granzella, a hay farmer, said. “We haven’t had a monsoon season in 20 years. I have no problem with water falling on the ground.”
However, for farmers such as Granzella who produce hay, the monsoon season has slowed production considerably. Currently Granzella has brought in half of his hay from all of his 35 fields growing alfalfa and grass, having started around July 4. Alfalfa fields produce two cuts, and grass fields one.
Granzella said it takes five days to bring in the hay from a field, all five of which need to be dry. He had thought this week would be dry enough, but upon seeing black clouds in the sky Monday, thought better. He hopes to be able to bring in all his hay before mid-September, but depending on the weather, it may not be until October.
The monsoon ebbs and flows, Wankowski said, increasing on one day and decreasing on the next. Thursday, Friday and Saturday should see thunderstorms in the afternoon. Looking further ahead, however, he said he expects October and November to have above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
Resulting from this year’s monsoon, there is the potential for very heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Last year’s monsoon season was very weak, while this year’s started earlier in June and is very robust, Wankowski said, describing previous monsoon seasons as lackluster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.