The Salida School District announced Friday it has come to a resignation agreement with former Salida High School Principal Talmage Trujillo, effective immediately.
Trujillo’s resignation will be formally accepted at the Dec. 13 regular meeting of the Salida school board.
The move comes after a jury recently found Trujillo guilty of two of three misdemeanor charges related to the events of Sept. 23, 2021, involving a former Horizons Exploratory Academy student.
Trujillo was found guilty on charges of obstructing a police officer and harboring a minor.
He is scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday.
A pretrial readiness conference will also be held preparatory to his second trial on a related criminal charge of tampering with physical evidence, currently set for Dec. 21-22.
The district was contractually bound to pay for legal representation following Trujillo’s arrest and subsequent trial on the initial charges.
It will not be responsible for Trujillo’s legal fees moving forward into addressing the criminal charge.
