The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate target today by 50 basis points (0.5 percent) as expected.
The Federal Reserve said that the Ukrainian conflict and lockdowns in China are further straining the supply chain and putting upward pressure on prices.
The Fed is trying to combat elevated levels of inflation that have remained stubbornly above the Fed’s long-term 2 percent inflation target.
They also announced a start to the so-called quantitative tightening, a reduction in the balance sheet.
Of note, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he believes the Fed will be able to execute a soft landing, avoiding an outright recession.
The federal reserve rate hiking cycle has a few key impacts for investors to note:
Equities: Stocks rallied on the announcement and following press interview with Powell as the Fed indicated very little support for a 75 basis point (0.75 percent) hike in future meetings.
Markets had started to price in an increased likelihood of an outsized rate hike by the fed which has caused volatility in recent months.
The recent rally likely points to investor confidence in the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates without triggering a recessionary period.
We continue to favor style names which have typically performed relatively well during rate hiking cycles as we transition to the late stage of the business cycle.
Economy: The Fed uses rate hikes to cool down economic activity and prevent the economy from overheating.
The current rate hikes will raise the cost of capital, which means there will be less liquidity in the market and lower capital investment.
Although there are some worrisome trends, the fundamental backdrop remains strong with a solid labor market, resilient consumer spending, and a period of business inventory re-building.
We are watching a number of different indicators that might shed light on the path forward, but we continue to think economic growth will be above trend this year before moderating into 2023.
Inflation: We think aggressive Fed policy will have an impact on inflation this year and next, likely bringing it down from current heights to a more moderate level.
Lower levels of liquidity and higher rates should slow demand and spending from consumers and business and allow growth to moderate.
However, a few key factors to the inflation equation are out of the Fed’s hands, namely a still disrupted supply chain, slow to recover manufacturing capacity in China, and elevated energy prices driven in part by the Ukrainian conflict.
We see inflation in the range of 2.5 percent-3.5 percent by the end of the year before falling closer to the 2 percent Fed target by the end of 2023.
